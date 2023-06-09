RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide victim who was found in a car in Richmond’s Southside on Monday afternoon has now been identified.

On Monday, June 5, Richmond patrol officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 3800 block of Castlewood Road. During this investigation, they found a man inside the car who had an apparent gunshot wound.

The man now been identified as 61-year-old Darryl Talley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have labeled Talley’s death as a homicide, although the Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at 804-646-6739.