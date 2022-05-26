RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person wanted for questioning in connection to a car theft that took place on the university’s campus.

On Friday, May 20, the owner of a grey 2009 Honda Accord with Virginia tags VYB-3548 reported it stolen from the 900 block of West Broad Street. At the time it was stolen, the car was unlocked and running with the keys in the ignition. Police are still looking for the car.

The man pictured below was captured on security cameras walking down Broad Street prior to the theft. Later in the day, at around 12:30 p.m., an unknown man is seen on camera stealing the car. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.