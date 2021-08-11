Hopkins Road shooting victim dies after time in the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to Richmond Police, 30-year-old Marquez McRae was shot and injured on Saturday, July 31. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said McRae died “late last week” but did not give an exact date.

McRae was shot sometime before 12:30 a.m. on July 31. Officers were alerted to the shooting after McRae arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound. After his death, the shooting investigation was reclassified as a homicide.

Police suspect the shooting occurred on Hopkins Road near Chalfont Drive. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.