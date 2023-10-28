RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Love horror movies? This showing of horror films created by 26 Richmond filmmakers may be just the event for you.

The films — which were created in only 48 hours — will be shown for the 48 Hour Film Horror Project on Sunday, Oct. 29 at Movieland, located at 1301 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Films will be shown in two groups — group A at 2 p.m. and group B at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online in advance at the above links through Saturday, Oct. 28 for $12 each, or day-of-screening for $15.

Each screening will include a question and answer session with the filmmakers immediately following the films and a chance for viewers to select an ‘Audience Choice Award’ for that screening, according to organizers. Voting will be held by QR code.

Films will also be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, followed by the presentation of awards for filmmakers.

Organizers said one film will be chosen by a panel of film professionals as the “Best 48HFP Horror Film of Richmond” and that film will move on to screen at Filmapalooza in Lisbon, Portugal in March 2024 and a chance of being screened in the 2024 Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner.

A runner-up and awards in other categories will also be presented immediately after the screenings.