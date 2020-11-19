Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will only be in town for a short period of time so make sure to relish in it while it lasts. The giant hot dog car will be roving through the Richmond area from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7.

If you want to make sure your one of the lucky ones to meat up with the Wienermobile you can request that they come to an event you’re having. You can click here to request an appearance your birthday, wedding, anniversary, workplace and more.

According to the Oscar Mayer website, there are six Wienermobiles driving currently around the United States.

