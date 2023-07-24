RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Monday, July 24’s highly anticipated Richmond City Council meeting could launch some major changes in Richmond. Topics on the agenda range from exotic animals to pedestrian safety, but many proposals have evolved since their initial introduction, so 8News is filling you in on the latest.

First on the list… lions and tigers and bears… and now some snakes? The city council is set to vote on an amended proposal banning exotic animals in city limits. The most recent version of the proposal was altered to allow people to keep pet snakes if they can prove they were purchased prior to the bans and properly registered. Pet snakes without the proper registration or purchase date will not be allowed. Owning an animal classified as “exotic” would be considered a class three misdemeanor.

Another topic on the table is a plan to address troublesome sidewalks in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood. 8News previously spoke with residents who’ve complained of too many bumps in the roads. Monday night’s vote could allocate funding towards new sidewalks and walkway repairs.

While that infrastructure could be restored, there’s also a vote to tear down some history to make way for something new. The fate of the “Southern State Silos,” which have stood along Richmond’s skyline for about 80 years, rests in City Council’s vote. Developers aren’t sure what will take the silos’ place yet, but have said it will a commercial building.

Another looming vote has the power to apportion $4.2 million to Richmond Public Schools (RPS) for projects like construction work and other necessary improvements. This proposal joins the school’s lengthy list of noteworthy happenings as RPS began a pilot extended year program on July 24 and as community members continue to eagerly await formulated efforts to rebuild Fox Elementary School.

The City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Stick with 8News for updates on the status of these proposed changes and votes.