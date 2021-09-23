Hot Wheels exhibit racing its way to the Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Science Museum of Virginia is giving visitors a lot to get revved up about, as the museum hosts the Hot Wheels: Race to Win exhibit.

The exhibit, which opens Sept. 25 and runs through January 2022, provides a look into the world of racing and gives kids an opportunity to learn about how scientists design the world’s fastest cars.

Museum visitors are invited to bring a new, individually packaged Hot Wheel to the Science Museum when they visit. The Science Museum will donate them to elementary students visiting on field trips from under-resourced schools, along with a STEM activity to help the students explore engineering, force and motion from home.

The exhibit is included with museum admission.