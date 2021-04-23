House catches fire in Richmond on Courtland Street

Photo of the back of the home after the fire was marked under control. (Photos by Richmond Fire Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department is currently working to put out a fire on Courtland Street.

Firefighters responded to 2408 Courtland Street around 12:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. Once crews arrived on the scene they could immediately see heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home.

WORKING FIRE: At approximately 12:20 p.m., crews responded to 2408 Courtland Street for the report of a house fire. Once on scene, they saw heavy smoke & flames coming from the back of the home. Fortunately, all occupants had exited safely; one is wheelchair-bound. pic.twitter.com/g8NlO5EYke — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) April 23, 2021

According to Richmond Fire, crews worked quickly to put out the flames and the incident was marked under control at 12:47 p.m.

Richmond Ambulance Authority treated one person on scene. No injuries have been reported.

The Virginia Red Cross has been requested to help two adults and three children.

