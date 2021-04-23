House catches fire in Richmond on Courtland Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department is currently working to put out a fire on Courtland Street.
Firefighters responded to 2408 Courtland Street around 12:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. Once crews arrived on the scene they could immediately see heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home.
According to Richmond Fire, crews worked quickly to put out the flames and the incident was marked under control at 12:47 p.m.
Richmond Ambulance Authority treated one person on scene. No injuries have been reported.
The Virginia Red Cross has been requested to help two adults and three children.
