House catches fire on Carolina Avenue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the Richmond Fire Department responded to 3504 Carolina Avenue today to investigate smoke coming from a home.

RFD got to the house just before 2 p.m. They were met with heavy smoke coming from the top floor and attic.

No one was inside of the house at the time of the fire.

Numerous firefighters were at the scene working to control the fire. It was marked under control at 2:33 p.m, about 30 minutes after firefighters responded to the home.



