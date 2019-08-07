House fire on Chamberlayne Avenue under control

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire officials said that a house fire on Chamberlayne Avenue is under control after firefighters arrived at the scene Tuesday evening and saw smoke and fire coming from a back bedroom.

Crews are still at the scene, located in the 3800 block of Chamberlayne Ave., a fire spokesperson said.

“Everyone was able to self evacuate, the fire was quickly extinguished and is now under control,” a tweet from the Richmond Fire Department said.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported, according to Richmond Fire.

