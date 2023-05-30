RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Changes are coming to dozens of intersections as part of Richmond’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety.

Crews with the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will install high visibility crosswalks, accessible ramps and pedestrian countdown signals starting this summer. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

This project is a continuation of the work by DPW to “use low-cost, systemic, quick build improvements that provide proven immediate safety benefits through changing the built environment,” according to a release by the department.

Crews recently began installing speed tables after two Virginia Commonwealth University students died while walking on campus this semester. The latest incident involved Shawn Soares, who died on West Main Street earlier this month.

Stewart Schwartz, who knew Soares and serves as a board member for the Virginia Conservation Network, said in a previous interview that these changes are long overdue.

“We think the city is doing a lot to try to address past problems for the design of the city which go back to the 50s and 60s, but they need to do much more, much faster. So does the entire state,” Schwartz said.

Will Holden, a VCU student, said drivers and pedestrians should be more aware when traveling around the city.

“As somebody who’s living here, kind of accept that you’re in an area where, you know, kids are commuting, biking, walking,” he said. “We got something special here and I think it’s just got to be more of a respect between the two parties.”

This phase of improvements costs about $2.4 million, and it’s part of a larger $10.5 million investment in improving pedestrian safety around the city. The City received money from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program through its partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

Here are the intersections where the next phase of upgrades will take place: