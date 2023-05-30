RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Changes are coming to dozens of intersections as part of Richmond’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety.
Crews with the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will install high visibility crosswalks, accessible ramps and pedestrian countdown signals starting this summer. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2024.
This project is a continuation of the work by DPW to “use low-cost, systemic, quick build improvements that provide proven immediate safety benefits through changing the built environment,” according to a release by the department.
Crews recently began installing speed tables after two Virginia Commonwealth University students died while walking on campus this semester. The latest incident involved Shawn Soares, who died on West Main Street earlier this month.
Stewart Schwartz, who knew Soares and serves as a board member for the Virginia Conservation Network, said in a previous interview that these changes are long overdue.
“We think the city is doing a lot to try to address past problems for the design of the city which go back to the 50s and 60s, but they need to do much more, much faster. So does the entire state,” Schwartz said.
Will Holden, a VCU student, said drivers and pedestrians should be more aware when traveling around the city.
“As somebody who’s living here, kind of accept that you’re in an area where, you know, kids are commuting, biking, walking,” he said. “We got something special here and I think it’s just got to be more of a respect between the two parties.”
This phase of improvements costs about $2.4 million, and it’s part of a larger $10.5 million investment in improving pedestrian safety around the city. The City received money from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program through its partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
Here are the intersections where the next phase of upgrades will take place:
- Arthur Ashe Blvd & Ellen Rd/Robin Hood Rd Hull St & 15th St
- Arthur Ashe Blvd & Grace St Hull St & 20th St
- Arthur Ashe Blvd & Grove Ave Hull St & 32nd St
- Arthur Ashe Blvd & Main St Hull St & Broad Rock Rd
- Bells Rd & Castlewood Rd Hull St & Midlothian TP / Clopton St
- Broad Rock Blvd & Walmsley Blvd Leigh St & Harrison St
- Broad Rock Blvd & Warwick Rd Main St & 1st St
- Broad Rock Rd & Holly Springs Ave/32nd St Main St & 3rd St
- Cary St & 4th St Main St & 4th St
- Cary St & 10th St Main St & 13th St/Governor St
- Cary St & Laurel St Main St & Adams St
- Cary St & Linden St Main St & Meadow St
- Chamberlayne Ave & Laburnum Ave Main St & Robinson St
- Chamberlayne Ave & North Ave/Claremont Ave Main St & Strawberry St/Addison St
- Chamberlayne Ave & Westwood Ave Mechanicsville Trpk & Fairfield Ave
- Cowardin Ave & Bainbridge St Richmond Hwy & Lamberts Ave
- Ellwood Ave & Thompson St Richmond Hwy & Terminal Ave
- Hermitage Rd & Westbrook Ave