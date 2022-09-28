RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move through the state of Florida, bringing destruction in its wake, the impacts are likely to be less devastating once it makes its way north. However, severe weather brought on by the hurricane could throw a wrench in Virginians’ fall festivities this weekend.

Stokes McCue hosts Richmond’s Hog on the Hill event every year, but the weather complicated things this time.

“It’s been a neighborhood tradition for the past 35 to 40 years,” McCue said. “We were going to have it this weekend until the storm got in the way.”

With more than a thousand people scheduled to attend, canceling the event was a disappointing decision. But to McCue, it was the right choice to make.

According to officials, impending weather conditions could impact road travel.

“Looking at the weather forecast and talking to the public safety officials, it made it easy to make that decision,” McCue said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

However, McCue is hopeful that the event will make a comeback. “Folks I know are bummed out about not having it, but they’re troopers, they’ve been through this before,” he said. “We’ve all been through it and we’ll make it happen again.”

Hog on the Hill isn’t the only event that’s been disrupted so far. Administrators rescheduled New Kent High School’s football game, and even though Henrico and Hanover Public Schools plan to hold extracurricular activities as planned, officials told 8News they are actively monitoring weather alerts and will adjust as needed.