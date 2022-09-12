Two weeks into the school year, more than one hundred vacancies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools has 117 teacher vacancies two weeks into the school year, according to new figures from the district.

School Superintendent Jason Kamras will present a report to the Richmond School Board on Monday that shows teacher vacancies have dropped from about 150 to 117 in the last month.

According to the presentation, teacher vacancies in the city’s high schools have been cut in half from 38 to 19 from Aug. 12 to Sept. 9. In that same span, middle school teacher vacancies have dropped from 57 to 44.

But vacancies for elementary school teachers have increased by one, from 49 to 50, from Aug. 12 to Sept. 9, and have stayed at four for preschool teachers.

In mid-August, Kamras said the district believed long-term substitute teachers and more hires would help ensure every classroom would be covered when schools opened on Aug. 29. The school district has 92 long-term substitute teachers and 25 other positions to cover the vacancies as of Sept. 9, figures from the report show.

The presentation from Kamras provides a breakdown of each school’s teacher vacancies. As of Sept. 9, the following schools had one or more vacancies that could not be covered by a long-term substitute:

School Vacancies as of 9/9 Vacancies covered by long-term subs Miles J. Jones Elementary 6 5 George W. Carver Elementary 9 7 Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary 6 5 Binford Middle 3 2 Lucille M. Brown Middle 2 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle 8 7 Thomas C. Boushall Middle 5 4 Thomas H. Henderson Middle 10 9 River City Middle 11 7 Franklin Military Academy 2 0 George Wythe High 7 5 Richmond Technical Center 2 1 Virgie Binford Education Center 1 0 Data from Richmond Public Schools Reopening Update for 9-12-22 Board Meeting

The administration’s presentation also shows there are 20 empty school cafeteria worker positions in the district, five openings for nurses, five openings for custodians and one school social worker vacancy as of Sept. 9.

Kamras is set to present the update on the division’s staffing numbers two weeks into the school year during the Richmond School Board meeting Monday at 6 p.m.