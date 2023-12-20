RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For residents in the northern hemisphere, the ‘shortest’ day of the year — winter solstice — falls on Thursday, Dec. 21. But how much daylight will the Richmond area have?

According to the National Park Service, the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere happens annually on December 21 or 22, marking the shortest day of the year with the least amount of sunlight.

The solstice is caused by “the northern half of the Earth being titled as far away from the sun as it can be on its axis, allowing less light to reach the northern hemisphere,” according to the Service.

The sun will rise along Richmond’s skyline at 7:21 a.m. on Thursday and will set at 4:55 p.m., totaling a mere nine hours and 34 minutes of daylight, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Solar Calculator.