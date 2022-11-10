RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the 2022 Richmond Marathon snaking its way across a 26-mile path around Richmond, drivers can bet there will be changes to their normal commutes.

Numerous “No Parking” zones and street closures will be in effect from Friday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 12. The Richmond Police Department is warning the public that cars parked along “No Parking” zones will be towed at the owner’s expense. The city will begin towing cars parked along the race course starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

Road Closures

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Friday

Tredegar Street from 5 th to 7 th Streets.

to 7 Streets. 5th Street from CoStar entrance to Tredegar Street.

4 a.m. – 9 a.m. Saturday

Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Southbound) between West Broad Street and Monument Avenue.

West Grace Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Allen Avenue.

4 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday

Broad Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North 10th Street.

Grove Avenue (Westbound) between Westmoreland Avenue and Maple Street.

Maple Avenue between Grove Avenue and River/Cary Street Road.

Monument Avenue (Westbound) between North Mulberry Avenue and Chantilly Street.

North Mulberry Street between West Broad and West Grace Streets.

River Road/Cary Street Road between Maple/Libbie Avenue and Three Chopt Road.

Westmoreland Street between Monument and Grove Avenue.

4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday

Bellevue Avenue between Hermitage Road and Bryan Park.

Brookland Parkway (both sides) between Hermitage Road and Loxley Road.

Crestwood Road between Pope Avenue and Fauquier Avenue.

Huguenot Road between Huguenot Bridge and Cherokee Road.

4 a.m. – noon Saturday

Longview Drive between Scottview Dr. and Wallowa Road.

North 6th Street between East Broad and Grace Streets.

Riverside Drive between Huguenot Bridge and Scottview Drive.

Scottview Drive between Riverside Drive and Longview Drive.

Wallowa Road between Longview and Windsorview Drive.

Windsorview Drive between Wallowa Road and Forest Hill Avenue.

4 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday

Belvidere (1/Southbound Lane) between Lee Bride and West Main Street.

Cowardin Avenue (One/Southbound Lane) between Semmes Avenue and Lee Bridge.

Forest Hill Avenue (Westbound) between Windsorview Drive and Semmes Avenue.

Lee Bridge (2/Southbound Lanes) between Belvidere and Cowardin Avenue.

Semmes Avenue (Westbound) between Cowardin Avenue and Forest Hill Avenue/Roanoke Avenue.

4 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday

West Main Street between Belvidere and Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

4 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday

Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Northbound) between West Cary Street and Hermitage Road.

Brook Road (Southbound) between Fauquier Avenue and North Lombardy Street.

East Franklin Street between North 2nd and North 6th Streets.

Fauquier Avenue (North and Southbound sides) between Crestwood and Brook Roads.

Hermitage Road (Northbound) between North Laburnum and Pope Avenue.

North 3rd Street between East Broad and Main Streets.

North Lombardy Street between Brook Road and West Grace Street.

Pope Avenue between Hermitage and Crestwood Roads.

4 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday

Grace Street between North Allen Avenue and North 4th Street.

4 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday

5th Street between East Grace and Bragg Streets.

Tredegar Street between Dominion Resources and Brown’s Island Way/2nd Street connector.

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday

South 5th Street between Bragg and Tredegar Streets.

South 5th Street between Byrd and Bragg Streets.

Tredegar Street between South 7th Street and Brown’s Island/2nd Street Connector.

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, pedestrians will have police assistance available to cross several streets when deemed safe.

Saturday Pedestrian Street Crossings