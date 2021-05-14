How one manager at Puritan Cleaners gives back to the community and helps people with food insecurity

Reina Mayorga, a manager of Puritan’s location on Midlothian Turnpike, has been working with the company for nearly 10 years. (Photo: 8News digital producer Amelia Heymann)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Puritan Cleaners is raising funds to provide 100,000 Meals for Feed More, a non-profit that feeds food-insecure people in the greater Richmond area. The backbone of this fundraiser is the employees helping run it.

Reina Mayorga, manager of Puritan’s location on Midlothian Turnpike, has been working with the company for nearly 10 years. She started working at the cleaners part-time for some extra cash.

The longer she worked with the community, however, the more she realized this job made a greater impact on the community than your typical nine-to-five job. The 100,000 Meals Campaign was one of the first fundraisers that she participated in.

“And I was like ‘I want to be part of something, something that gives back not just something that taking away from but also giving back to the community,” Mayorga said. “So I fell in love with the company.”

Mayorga said Puritan Cleaners is more than just a cleaner, but puts smiles on people’s faces. From helping restore a wedding dress for a couple’s anniversary, to its Cinderall Dream program, which provides prom dresses for girls who can’t afford them, she said they are always working to put smiles on people’s faces.

“It’s when you go home and you help out the community you feel great, you know? You feel like you accomplished something … you were the hand that helped another hand to put meals on the table,” she said.

Mayorga said Puritan Cleaners is like her second home. Many of the company’s managers have come from under her leadership.

“Again, I like Puritan because we’re more than just a cleaners, we’re family,” she said.

The 100,000 Meals program has a special place in her heart. Mayorga moved to the United States from El Salvador with her family about 20 years ago. She said it was hard for them to provide food for six people. One of the ways Mayorga said she was fed at that time was through her school.

“So if I can do the same thing back to the next generation, why not?” she said.

The store manager is mostly in charge of helping with raffle sales. Each $5 raffle provides 20 meals, according to Feed More. People can win things like a year of free cleaning through the raffle.

Mayorga said some people want to donate money just to help, saying they don’t need any raffle tickets in return.

“We’re like, ‘We’re gonna do it anyway,’ because the person you want to win, right?” she said.

However, all stores are also accepting food donations. Mayorga said they especially need canned fruits and vegetables.

With as many sad things that have happened last year, Mayorga said this event is a great opportunity to spread happiness and kindness.

“Puritan helps the community come together,” she said. “The ones that can help and the ones that can’t, you know, they get help.”

You can make a donation to or learn more about Puritan Cleaners’ 100,000 Meals fundraiser online here.