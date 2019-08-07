1  of  5
Breaking News
Overturned tractor-trailer in Chesterfield causes backup on I-95 South Man wanted for shooting into vehicle in Mosby Court ‘We were spoofed’: Spotsylvania County Public Schools loses $600K to email scam Man shot in the leg following argument in Amelia County 53-year-old arrested for indecent exposure at Chesterfield stores

How Richmond plans to pay for the Navy Hill redevelopment project

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NAVY HILL aerial 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled plans last week to redevelop downtown Richmond as we know it. The mayor’s proposal includes a new arena, new shops, a GRTC transit building and more.

Several questions have come up since the proposal was shared with the city council on Monday. Many would like to know how the project will be paid for and what risks the city could be taking.

Financial advisers with Davenport & Company, who are working for the city of Richmond, laid out how the numbers would work to a room full of reporters on Wednesday. They assured the Navy Hill project couldn’t possibly hurt the city or taxpayers.

“There’s no downside to this,” David Rose, with Davenport & Co., said. “The biggest risk is doing nothing.”

Advisers said the Richmond Coliseum has been collecting dust and costing the city money for long enough. Under Stoney’s proposal, public bond dollars would build the new arena and $900 million of private investments would kick-start building private, mixed use developments on 10 downtown Richmond blocks.

Stay with 8News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events