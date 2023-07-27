Dr Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” the Musical in 2016. (Photo: Broadway in Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Altria Theater will be showing Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” this holiday season.

Beginning Dec 12 and ending Dec 17, the theater will present eight performances of this Tony Award-winning holiday story.

Tuesday through Friday, there will be one performance a day beginning at 7 p.m. — while Saturday and Sunday will have a daytime and nighttime performance each. Showtimes will be 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by contacting the Altria’s box office online or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.