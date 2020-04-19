How to care for naturally textured hair: Richmond salon gives Facebook family lessons for confident cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Tiny Textures, a hair salon specializing in naturally textured hair, is giving hair care and styling lessons on Facebook live to help parents take care of their daughter’s hair during the coronavirus outbreak.

Regina Holden, the founder, said she started the salon to provide a safe and judgment-free resource for parents who have adopted or are fostering children outside of their ethnicity, bi-racial families or families with kids who have natural hair.

Taking care of textured hair is a lot different than straight hair. Holden said it requires special moisturizer, takes much longer to style and can’t just be washed and blow-dried.

In addition to classes, Tiny Textures is selling hair care kits to parents with doorstep delivery.

“Natural hair has not been something that has been embraced society just throughout history so now with the natural hair movement starting … a lot of parents stopped putting chemical products in their daughter’s hair just for health reasons and then they were met with a texture of hair no one was familiar with dealing with,” Holden said.

According to Holden, this led to a lot of little girls with bad hair. She said hair care isn’t only about looks, but making children feel good about themselves.

“We are definitely of the idea if you look good you feel good and if you feel good you are able to make better decisions and better choices,” Holden said. “We want our little girls going to school and being out in society being able to represent their best selves.”

Amy Howard, who gets her daughter’s hair done at the salon, said Holden is a great role model.

“She’s a fantastic business owner, a fantastic communicator, and really goes out of her way to help parents think about how to empower their daughters to love themselves, to do their own hair, to feel great about being brown girls in this society,” Howard said.

Normally, Tiny Textures serves 600 families a month — with some parents driving from as far as North Carolina. She said none of the other children’s hair salons in Richmond style textured hair.

Sabeen Burnette, the mother of two mixed daughters, said finding a hair salon for her children was a struggle. For example, someone recommended she take her kids to a salon for adults to get their hair done.

She said Tiny Textures is designed for children and her daughters love it. For example, when she took her youngest daughter to another stylist she wouldn’t sit still and the stylist said it’s just because she was too young to get her hair braided. However, after getting it styled by Holland, Burnette’s daughter has asked to go back to get more “pretty hairstyles.”

“I think what I loved the most about her is not only does she make the experience happy for the parents, to make your life easier, but she’s really in tune with the kids needs to make sure they have a positive experience,” Burnett said.

When the salon had to temporarily close because of the coronavirus outbreak, Gracia said she got a lot of distressed calls from families who didn’t know how to take care of their daughter’s hair.

“After receiving so many of these phone calls and trying to walk some of the parents through just detangling their [child’s] hair over the phone I decided it would be best to offer a virtual class,” Holden said.

In these classes, Holden answers frequently asked questions by the parents, how to do a hairstyle and other hair care information.

“I did it to try and help my moms out until they can get back into the salons,” she said.

Burnette said she enjoys the lessons because Holden breaks down how to do hairstyles step by step, and answers questions along the way.

“It just makes everything seem doable,” Burnette said.

Howard said she, her husband and her daughter worked on one of the hairstyles Holden taught as a family.

“It took several hours and it was a wonderful time to be together and bond,” she said.

“It didn’t turn out as well as online but we had a good time doing it and it was a great experience for our daughter to continue taking a little more ownership over her own hairstyle and hair care.”

Holden said her favorite part of these classes has been reconnecting with the families and feeling like she can still reach them.

“I kind of feel like I’m still able to reach them … and just being able to continue to meet the need I know these parents have,” she said.

Want to take a class?

The next class is 2-3 p.m. May 3. Tickets are $12. You can buy tickets, learn more about the salon and get updates on classes at Tiny Texture’s Facebook page or website.

