How to get a heat lamp if you are a small business in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s now an online registration portal for small businesses in Richmond to receive outdoor heat lamps.

Earlier this month, the city received a donation of 200 outdoor heat lamps by Evergreen Etterprises.

“The donation of these outdoor heat lamps could not have come at a better time. For many small businesses, this tool will be what gets them through our coldest months,” Mayor Levar Stoney said. “We are so thankful to Evergreen for their generosity, and are excited to get these heaters in the hands of those who need them most.”

Eligible small businesses must be currently open for business, sell prepared meals and/or beverages, or provide take-out prepared meals and/or beverages, and operate in a commercial building. They must also have a permanent approved outdoor dining/patio space, a temporary approved outdoor dining/patio space, an active application to get approval for an outdoor dining/patio space, or an outdoor waiting area for customers.

Businesses that have up to six outdoor seats and/or an outdoor customer pick-up area will be eligible to receive one outdoor heat lamp. Businesses with seven or more outdoor seats are eligible to receive two outdoor heat lamps.

Click here to register for a heat lamp.