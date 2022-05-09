RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community planning for Jackson Ward is underway, with two events this week for community members to have their say in the future of the historic Richmond neighborhood.

On Tuesday, May 10, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will be hosting the Gilpin Court Resident Infor Exchange.

The event will be an opportunity for Gilpin Court residents to learn more about the Jackson Ward Community Plan and their role in it.

The event will be hosted in the Fay Towers Community Room from 6:00 p.m. until 8 p.m.

On Thursday, May 12, Jackson Ward residents and business owners are invited to attend the Jackson Ward Community Expo.

During the event, attendees will learn about the planning program and the goals for each part of the process for the next two years.

It will also be an opportunity for community members to ask questions and provide input about the Jackson Ward Community Plan program.

The event will be hosted at the Hippodrome Theater from 6:00 p.m. until 8 p.m.