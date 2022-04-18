RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools are now accepting new student registrations for all students, from kindergartners to high school seniors.

Parents can either complete the necessary forms online or arrange to bring documents to their children’s school in person. To locate your child’s school, you can use RPS’s online school locater map.

To register, whether online or in-person, you’ll need the following documents:

Proof of residence – two of the following

Virginia or U.S. tax return

W-2 form or equivalent

Deed of ownership or leasing agreement

Mortgage bill

Voter registration card

Personal property tax receipt

Payroll check or stub dated within the last three months

An original or certified copy of the child’s birth certificate (photocopies will not be accepted)

Up-to-date immunization records

Comprehensive physical exam for your child performed by a physician

Any individualized education plan (IEP) or 504 plan for your child

If you live in temporary or shared housing, or any other housing situation where it’s difficult to provide proof of residency, you can fill out the RPS shared housing form and fill it out in lieu of proof of residency.