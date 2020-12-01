How to weigh in on potential resort casino in Richmond

This April 17, 2015 photo shows stacks of gambling chips on a roulette table at the Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. On June 16, 2020, the American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group, called on state gambling regulators to make it easier for gamblers to use cashless betting options during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What do you think the Stoney administration should consider when requesting proposals for a resort casino in Richmond?

Starting today until December 14, Richmond residents can take a survey giving feedback on what the city should look for in an operator and site for a casino. Feedback from the survey will be used to shape the city’s request for proposals.

Timeline for Richmond Resort Casino Development (Photo: City of Richmond)

Earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly gave five cities permission to allow full-service casinos to operate in their jurisdictions. The first step for Richmond is to get feedback from the community and then begin the operator and site selection process.

Richmond voters will then make a final decision via referendum in the November 2021 ballot.

To fill out the survey, click here.