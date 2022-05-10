RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers have found joy in the electronic signs the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) puts up on the highways. Even rapper and actor, Ludacris, has taken notice of the informative, often comedic, signs placed by the department.

Well, VDOT actually wants to hear from you about what you want to see on those highway boards. The initiative is in an effort to improve weather-related messaging to match what you want to see on the road.

The agency is conducting an in-person focus group next Wednesday, May 18, in Richmond. If you are interested, you can sign up here.