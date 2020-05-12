How you can see an honorary flyover in Richmond today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tonight at 6:30 you’ll be able to see an honorary Air Force flyover to pay tribute to those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone who stayed home to flatten the curve.

The Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and Air Force Heritage Flight will be over Richmond this evening before heading to the Hampton Roads area.

The formation will be led by Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson who leads the F-22 Raptor Demo Team. Two World War II P-51 Mustangs flown by Jim Beasley Jr. and Andrew McKenna from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation will also join.

“I’m honored to represent JBLE, the 1st Fighter Wing and the Virginia Air National Guard with this flyover saluting those that are keeping our communities safe during this difficult time,” said Gunderson. “We hope they will accept this historic flyover as a small token of gratitude for all they’re doing to fight our common enemy. We can’t thank them enough for their sacrifice and service.”

You’re asked to enjoy the flyover from the safety of your homes, and you shouldn’t travel to get a better view.