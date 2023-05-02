RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get ready Richmond, a new music festival is headed to town, and it’s bringing big names with it.

The newly announced Iron Blossom Festival is scheduled to take place almost smack dab in the middle of the City, and next to Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus, at Monroe Park.

Hozier, Lord Huron, Noah Kahan, Elle King, Faye Webster and many more are set to perform over the two-day event in August. With music, food, drinks, an artisan market and more — Monroe Park is almost guaranteed to be the city’s hotspot from Aug. 26-27.

“The Iron Blossom Music Festival brings world class music and local favorites to Richmond, Virginia’s oldest public park for two days of music, food, drinks and more,” the festival announced online. “Hitting a diverse cross section of musical genres, Iron Blossom offers a sonic delight for every listener.”

Established in 1851, Monrow Park is Richmond’s oldest public park, and is on the National Record of Historic Places.

But how much will it cost?

Tickets to the festival go on sale May 4 at 10 a.m. Two-day general admission tickets start at $149.50 (plus fees) and will go through increasing tiered pricing. VIP two-day tickets will also be available on May 4 with a starting price of $450.00 (plus fees).

If you’re traveling from out of town, Iron Blossom is offering travel packages that include two sets of two-day festival passes, two Iron Blossom merchandise gifts and a two-night stay at either The Jefferson Hotel or the Graduate Richmond. The travel packages start at $1,260 and increase in price based on hotel choice and ticket package.

For more festival information, click here.