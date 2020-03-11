HUD awards $700,000 in funding for RRHA residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) has been awarded more than $700,000 in funding for residents of public housing.

The U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Wednesday that the grant was awarded through their “Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency – Service Coordinators program.” The money will provide “new funding to help RRHA hire or retain service coordinators who will help connect public housing residents with employment training, financial literacy services, educational opportunities, and health and wellness programs.”

“We appreciate this important acknowledgment of our efforts that will enable Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority to further our goal of improving the lives of our families,” said RRHA CEO Damon Duncan.

HUD officials spoke with two of RRHA’s self-sufficiency program graduates: Charletta Byrance and Tracy Wallace. Both credit “their Service Coordinators with providing a welcomed hand-up in each one’s quest to become economically self-sufficient,” said HUD Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joseph J. DeFelice.

