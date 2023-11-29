RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community members gathered at Huguenot High School in Richmond’s Southside for a special basketball game in honor of a man who was a mentor to many.

Huguenot’s gym was dedicated to former basketball coach Leroy Bo Jones, Sr. during a boy’s basketball game against the Manchester Lancers on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Coach Jones, described as a cherished coach and mentor by those who knew him, coached basketball for more than 40 years, mostly at Huguenot. He passed away from cancer in 2021 at the age of 72, according to the Richmond Free Press.

Photo: Mark Morales, 8News

Several Richmond Public Schools officials were present at the game, including superintendent Jason Kamras. Jones’ family was gifted a game ball in his honor.