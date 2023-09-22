RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Huguenot High School student is dead after a crash on Hull Street Road in Richmond’s Southside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 4500 block of Hull Street Road at around 2:50 on Friday, Sept. 22 for a report of a single-vehicle crash. One juvenile male was pronounced dead at the scene and two other occupants were taken to a local hospital.

According to Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young, four students were in the car at the time of the crash. The conditions of the other students is unknown at this time. None of the students have been identified.

This crash comes just a few days after 14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School in Henrico County, was killed in a crash in western Henrico. Two other 14-year-olds were in the car with him at the time of that crash.

