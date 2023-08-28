RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Huguenot High School is reportedly under lock and teach.

Shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young alerted 8News to the school’s security action.

The lock and teach is expected to remain until 4 p.m.

Richmond City Council President Mike Jones also confirmed the lock and teach order, saying it would last for “a couple of hours.”

According to Young, the lock and teach is the result of social media threats leading to fighting between students. Jones confirmed the fighting as well, emphasizing that there had been no gunfire.

Huguenot High School was placed on Lock and Teach in order to maintain safety operations and continuity of instruction after a fight that occurred between a small group of students. A safety check was conducted in the building and parking lot areas. All was clear. There is no known threat that can be confirmed at this time. School staff were made aware of the situation and families were notified via Remind. Additional police visibility will be maintained until the conclusion of the school day. A spokesperson with Richmond Public Schools

On Friday, Aug. 25, the school’s first football game of the season — against Thomas Jefferson High School — was canceled as a result of a reported “violent” social media threat.

The social media threat came less than one week into the new Richmond school year. At the Huguenot High School graduation on June 6, a graduate and his step-father were shot and killed just after the ceremony outside of the Altria Theater.

Young says that students had been moved to their last block of class shortly before 4 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.