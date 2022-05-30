RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week, Richmond’s Department of Public Works is set to begin Phase I of the Hull Street Road Corridor Improvement Project, which will expand the corridor, create efficiency and improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project’s first phase will see the relocation of the overhead and underground utilities along Hull Street, between Hey and Warwick Roads.

Work in Phase 1 includes:

Dominion Energy to clear trees for installation of new poles and overhead lines

Verizon will work with Dominion Energy to install new underground conduits and poles

Comcast and two fiber-optic companies will relocate their cables to the new poles after Dominion Energy completes the work

The utility relocation work will begin June 1 (weather permitting) and is expected to take approximately one year to finish

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures throughout the project

The construction portion of the project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. It will include the addition of crosswalks and sidewalks, highway reconstruction between Hey and Warwick Roads, widening of the median, streetlights installation, drainage improvements and more. The project seeks to improve safety by separating through lanes from turning lanes and by reducing the number of conflict points along the corridor.

More information is available through the Department of Public Works’ website. For project updates, email AskPublicWorks@rva.gov or check on Twitter @DPW_RichmondVA.