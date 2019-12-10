Hundreds expected in Richmond for ‘Rumors of War’ monument unveiling

8News will livestream the unveiling at the VMFA at 3:30 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The conditions in Richmond on Tuesday are not expected to deter the hundreds of people planning on attending the unveiling of artist Kehinde Wiley’s sculpture “Rumors of War” at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
Unlike the other monuments in the capital, the massive bronze sculpture from Wiley depicts a black man — with a modern appearance, including a ponytail and Nike’s — atop a horse. The muse for Wiley was Najee Wilson.
READ MORE: Everything you need to know about ‘Rumors of War’ unveiling
The monument, initially placed in Times Square, will now be seen from the newly named Arthur Ashe Boulevard, just a few blocks from Monument Avenue
Wiley, Gov. Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney will speak at the unveiling ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
