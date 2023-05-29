RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians from across the Commonwealth traveled to the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond for its 67th annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

Hundreds gathered inside the building, located on the 600 block of South Belvidere Street, to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country’s freedom.

8News spoke with Vietnam War Veteran and Richmond native John Dorman, who said he has made coming to Monday’s event a tradition — attending every year since 1972.

Outside of the War Memorial, visitors will find hundreds of names — each one representing a life lost and a sacrifice made dating back to World War II. Dorman told 8News that five of his classmates are listed on that wall, one of which served with him during the Vietnam War.

“He died in Vietnam three weeks before. And I come here basically to honor him and others on the wall itself. This is just an honor. You never, forget, ” said Dorman.

Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the crowd as the keynote speaker for Monday’s event.

“The cost, the cost of an enduring freedom, real human lives,” said Youngkin.

Dorman says it brings him joy knowing that this ceremony has continued to grow year after year.

“To see all these people of different nationalities, they come out, it’s just an honor,” said Dorman.

Monday’s ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial was just one of many Memorial Day events held across Central Virginia.

For more information about the Virginia War Memorial, visit their website.