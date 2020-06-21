Hundreds gather for Juneteenth Rally for Justice at Virginia Union

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Calls for change echoed across Virginia Union University Saturday afternoon as hundreds gathered for the Juneteenth Rally for Justice.

Juneteenth, a recently proposed state holiday by Governor Ralph Northam, is a celebration on June 19 commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

This year, it falls right in the middle of a renewed push for racial equality — collectively sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis.

Rodney Yancey rode his motorcycle from Maryland to attend the event.

“I don’t want another child or man have to beg for his life, and still end up dying when they’re begging for their life,” Yancey said.

Marcus Childress, the man behind the rally, said that after seeing the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breona Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks — that is is natural to feel anger.

He, along with his brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha, were looking to turn that anger into action.

“We wanted to couple the protests that were going on in Richmond with a dialogue and use that energy to push the justice in policing act and educate,” Childress said.

The Justice In Policing Act aims to hold police accountable by banning choke-holds and putting an end to racial profiling.

Politicians like United States Senator Tim Kaine and U.S. Representative Bobby Scott also weighed in on the topic.

“It’s important to show people we’re not just listening, we have to listen, but we’re also taking concrete steps,” Kaine said. “People want to see results, they don’t just want to hear words.”

“In Richmond, you don’t have the problem you have in other areas. You have political control. You have an election coming up — and if the process isn’t working, you have to change the elected officials,” Scott said.

