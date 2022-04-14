RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds gathered last night to honor a 17-year-old Richmond student who was gunned down in her own home early Sunday morning.

Samiyah Yellardy’s death marks the third teenager shot and killed in Central Virginia in two weeks.

Her mother, Akeyia Pernell, called her daughter’s death a total senseless act of violence.

Yellardy’s friends, family and local school officials gathered together at her school, George Wythe High, yesterday evening for a vigil.

“Today, I’m confused because we lost one that we all hold dear,” George Wythe High principal Riddick Parker told the crowd.

Richmond City Council vice president Ellen Robertson was at the vigil, begging for the violence to stop.

“I am not happy with where we are with this level of violence and crime that we have in the city of Richmond. It is absolutely despicable,” Robertson said.









Richmond Police haven’t released any suspect information or motive, but they’re still investigating.

One day before Yellardy’s death, a Highland Springs High School basketball player was also shot and killed.

As the community continues to have more vigils, it reflects the tragic uptick in underage violence across the area.

“I don’t want to do it anymore,” Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras told the crowd yesterday.

Several others spoke at the vigil, agreeing that the violence must stop.

“We have a responsibility, we owe it to her, to continue to love upon each other, to continue to carry that infectious smile, to continue to offer each other grace and support because that’s what she did,” Parker said.

Yellardy’s bus driver Gail Garrison spoke at the vigil as well, saying Yellardy left an impression on her.

“This violence and this mess with these guns has got to cease, we got a 17-year-old baby girl lying here deceased,” she told the crowd.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Pernell said her teenage daughter will have a homegoing service in the coming days.