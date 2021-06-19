Hundreds gather in Byrd Park for ‘Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration’ Saturday afternoon

One of several bands plays music for the crowd at Saturday’s Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration at Byrd Park. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Juneteenth brought people together in events across Central Virginia on Saturday celebrate and shed light on the longstanding tradition turned national holiday this week.

Juneteenth is the commemoration of when the last enslaved people in the United States were told that they had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Lincoln signed the Executive Order on Jan. 1, 1863, but enslaved people in Texas were not notified of their freedom until June 19, 1865 – more than two years after they were freed.

Hundreds of people gathered in Byrd Park this afternoon for the Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration.

Sherri Robinson, the owner of Showlove LLC, said after the pandemic and death of George Floyd last year, they wanted to create an event where everyone would come together and enjoy the fun.

The crowd claps along to a song as one of several bands play on the stage at Saturday’s Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration at Byrd Park in Richmond. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

Several Black-owned businesses and elected officials like Senator Tim Kaine visited the event on Saturday. Bands played for the crowd’s enjoyment at Byrd Park.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of people are here at Byrd Park in Richmond for a Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration commemorating the end of slavery and celebrating African American culture. More on @8NEWS here in 30 minutes! #JuneTeenth2021 pic.twitter.com/EMptoBfp89 — Sabrina Shutters (@SabrinaShutters) June 19, 2021

Zakiyyah Muhammad of Petersburg was at the event with at least three of her grandchildren and told 8News Juneteenth is a celebration of her ancestors’ strength and endurance for a better hope for the generations to come.

“It means so much because I have 15 grandchildren,” Muhammad said. “Three just graduated from high school. But for them to see this today, it means that they see what economic dignity, what true freedom is about, striving to have not only, they’re able to have economic dignity, and love and unity.”