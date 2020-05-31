UPDATE: Hundreds gather in Richmond for second night of protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The crowd is picking up momentum in Richmond for the second night of protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Last night, peaceful protests turned into riots that left many parts of the city vandalized.

Hundreds began to march along Broad & Belvidere holding signs and chanting on Saturday evening.

Police sources tell 8News that the Wells Fargo on East Broad near Richmond Police Headquarters has been broken into.

Boost mobile on West Broad Street has reportedly had its windows smashed as well.

This will continue to be updated as the story develops.

