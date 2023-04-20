RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead after what police believe was a murder-suicide in a Richmond home on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Decatur Street on Wednesday, April 19 at approximately 4:40 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman down and unresponsive in a home. Both of them had apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as Charneice Williams, 36, of Richmond, and her husband, Corwin Hunter, 40, of Richmond.

At this time, police believe that Hunter shot his wife before shooting himself.

The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of Williams and Hunter’s deaths.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423.