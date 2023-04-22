RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 195 are closed in Richmond near Broad Street due to a tractor-trailer crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 1.6, just before the Broad Street exit. All northbound lanes of I-195 are currently closed between the Broad Street exit and Interstate 64.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Patterson Avenue. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.