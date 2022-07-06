RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to get from Interstate 64 West to Interstate 95 South will need to plan for extra time on the road tonight.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that exit 190, which takes I-64 West to I-95 South in downtown Richmond, will be closed from 10 p.m. tonight until 6 p.m. tomorrow.

Drivers looking to get from I-64 West to I-95 South should go straight on 5th street, turn right on Jackson Street, left on North 3rd Street, right on East Leigh Street and right on Brook Road, which feeds into I-95 South/I-64 East.

For real-time traffic cameras and highway information, visit 511virginia.org.