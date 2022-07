RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel to Richmond’s Museum District from the north will need to plan ahead this week due to a ramp closure.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the ramp from Interstate 95 South to Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday, Aug. 1 until Thursday, Aug. 4 for road work.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes such as the Belvedere Street exit or the Broad Street exit on Interstate 195.