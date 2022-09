A crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond caused backups for drivers on their morning commutes into the city Monday, Sept 19. (Photo: VDOT)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond caused traffic backups for drivers on their morning commutes into the city.

According to VDOT, the crash was located on I-95 at mile marker 72, just before the Maury Street exit.

The north right lane and right shoulder were closed.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area.