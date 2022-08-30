Photo of traffic on I-95 North heading into the city of Richmond, Tuesday, Aug. 30 (Photo: VDOT)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two car crashes on Interstate 95 in the city of Richmond are causing miles of traffic backups this morning.

One of the crashes is on I-95 near the Main Street Exit downtown, the north right lane and right shoulder are closed. The other is just one mile down the interstate, near the Leigh Street Viaduct, and the right shoulder is closed.

Traffic backups from the crashes have reached approximately 4.5 miles, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Drivers headed into the city should expect delays on their morning commutes.