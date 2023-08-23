RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A ramp on I-95 in Richmond will be closed overnight beginning Thursday.

According to VDOT, the ramp at the Broad Street Exit, 74C, will be closed overnight for repairs to the retaining wall from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Thursday, Aug. 24 through Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Drivers are encouraged to take the following detour route:

For northbound traffic from I-95, take the Chamberlayne Avenue exit, 76A, right onto Brook Road, right onto Oak Street, right onto Chamberlayne Avenue, then right or left onto Broad Street.

Anyone with question can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623. For real-time traffic information, you can visit 511virginia.org.