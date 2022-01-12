I-95 multi-vehicle crashes close multiple lanes near Robin Hood Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North, and a separate vehicle crash on I-95 South in Richmond are causing traffic backups early Wednesday morning.

The north center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed around north mile marker 78, with traffic backups for approximately three miles as of 9:02 a.m..

I-95 North Traffic

I-95 North Traffic

I-95 North Traffic

There is a separate vehicle accident on I-95 South at mile marker 78. The south right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.

This is an ongoing story, stay with 8News for updates.