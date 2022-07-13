RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One Interstate 95 exit ramp in Richmond will be closed from Thursday, July 14 through the next morning.

According to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the exit 74A ramp to the westbound downtown expressway (VA 195) will be closed for bridge maintenance. The ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday morning.

All through lanes on I-95 will be open. A detour will be available from I-95 North to Exit 74C.

The work is weather permitting. Drivers are urged to pay attention to detour signage in the area and use caution while traveling through work zones.