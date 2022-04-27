RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that the exit from Interstate 95 North to Interstate 195 West will close for five days between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. for maintenance.

According to the RMTA, the closures will begin Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. on Friday, May 6. The project will be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

On Monday and Tuesday, the exit ramp from I-95 North to I-195 West will close at 7 p.m. and starting at 9 p.m., the right lane of I-95 will be closed between Maury Street and I-195.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the exit ramp from I-95 North to I-195 West will close at 7 p.m.

The detour will be I-95 North to Exit 74C.

Drivers are asked to pay attention to signage and use caution when driving through work zones.