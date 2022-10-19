RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ramp to Arthur Ashe Boulevard on Interstate 95 south will be closed overnight for several days beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The exit ramp, 78, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Oct. 25 through Oct. 28 for an ongoing ramp improvement project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Drivers are advised to follow a detour route leading to Belvidere Street by taking the following exit, exit 76B.

On Monday, Oct. 24, the center and right lanes on I-95 south near the Boulevard exit will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ongoing construction at the Boulevard ramp includes widening the ramp from one to two lanes to improve traffic flow and added capacity. More information on the ramp improvement project can be found by visiting https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/richmond/richmond—i-95-south-bryan-park-lane-restriping-and-ramp-improvements-at-arthur-ashe-boulevard.asp.