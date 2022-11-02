RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 95 has caused all lanes to close.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the fire is related to an overturned tractor trailer at mile marker 76, near the bridge that takes Lombardy Street over I-95.

All southbound lanes of I-95 in Richmond near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit at mile marker 76 are closed, according to Virginia Department of Transportation.

Photo: 511Virginia

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

Fire crews and police are currently on scene.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.