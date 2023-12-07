UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened but traffic is still backed up in the area.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Richmond’s Southside due to a tractor-trailer crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 73.1, just south of the Maury Street exit. All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed between Maury Street and Bells Road.

The crash is causing traffic backups on I-95 in both directions throughout the city of Richmond, as well as I-64 West near the I-95/I-64 interchange. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.